The Vikings claimed Sendejo off waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sendejo spent the previous eight seasons with the Vikings, but the team didn't exercise his 2019 option, making him a free agent. He suited up in nine games for the Eagles this year and registered 28 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. Sendejo will provide depth to a familiar secondary as the Vikings push for the playoffs.