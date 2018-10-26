Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Ruled out again
Sendejo (groin) will not play against the Saints on Sunday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Sendejo will miss his third consecutive game due to a lingering groin injury. The veteran safety remains without a recovery timeline, and George Iloka will continue slotting into the starting lineup as long as Sendejo remains sidelined.
