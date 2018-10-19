Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Ruled out for Sunday
Sendejo (groin) will not play Sunday against the Jets, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Sendejo was kept out of last week's contest against the Cardinals with this injury as well. The 31-year-old hasn't been able to practice in any capacity the last two weeks. George Iloka will likely step up in Sendejo's absence again.
