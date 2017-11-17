Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Ruled out for Week 11
Sendejo (groin/hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Sendejo was unable to practice this week after suffering the injuries in the Week 10 win over the Redskins, resulting in his early departure from that contest. With Sendejo now set to miss his third game of the season, Anthony Harris (hamstring) and Jayron Kearse could see expanded roles at safety.
