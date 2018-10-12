Sendejo (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sendejo did not participate in practice throughout the week, foreshadowing his Week 6 absence. The Vikings have a trio of safeties to choose from as they look to Jayron Kearse, Anthony Harris or George Iloka to replace Sendejo at strong safety next to Harrison Smith.