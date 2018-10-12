Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Ruled out for Week 6
Sendejo (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sendejo did not participate in practice throughout the week, foreshadowing his Week 6 absence. The Vikings have a trio of safeties to choose from as they look to Jayron Kearse, Anthony Harris or George Iloka to replace Sendejo at strong safety next to Harrison Smith.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Three tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Competition for playing time?•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Non-participant in offseason workouts•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Totals 80 tackles in 2017•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Injures calf in NFC championship game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...