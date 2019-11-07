Play

Sendejo (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

The Vikings claimed Sendejo off waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday, and the injury could prevent him from gearing up Sunday against the Cowboys. The veteran safety, who spent eight seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Eagles in March, could be in line for a respectable workload behind Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris once he's healthy.

