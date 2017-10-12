Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Sits out practice Wednesday
Sendejo (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Packers.
Sendejo battled a shoulder injury and an illness in the practices ahead of the Vikings' matchup with Bears in Week 5, but he was still able to play. Therefore, it's most likely that Sendejo is being held back for cautionary reasons. He should be able to play Sunday, barring any setbacks.
