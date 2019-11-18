Sendejo tallied seven tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Broncos.

Sendejo started at free safety in this contest and was excellent in his first game with the Vikings this year. The 32-year-old led Minnesota in tackles, and he intercepted Brandon Allen on the Vikings' two-yard line to keep the team from falling behind further before halftime. The Vikings don't play again until Dec. 2 against the Seahawks, and Sendejo's usage for that matchup likely relies on the health of Harrison Smith (hamstring) and Anthony Harris (groin).