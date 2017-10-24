Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Suspended one game
Sendejo has been suspended one game for violating the NFL's player safety rules in Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Sendejo is appealing the one-game suspension, so his status for Week 8 is still effectively up in the air. Jayron Kearse would presumably fill in at strong safety should the suspension be upheld, while Anthony Harris would also expect to see an increase in snaps.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Five tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: No limitations at practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Inactive against Green Bay•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Listed as questionable•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Aligning to play Monday•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...