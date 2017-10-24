Sendejo has been suspended one game for violating the NFL's player safety rules in Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Sendejo is appealing the one-game suspension, so his status for Week 8 is still effectively up in the air. Jayron Kearse would presumably fill in at strong safety should the suspension be upheld, while Anthony Harris would also expect to see an increase in snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories