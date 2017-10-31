Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Suspension lifted
Sendejo's suspension was lifted Monday, CBS Minnesota reports.
Sendejo was suspended one game for an illegal hit on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace in Week 7. He'll instantly slot back into his starting strong safety role.
