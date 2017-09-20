Play

Sendejo led the Vikings with 10 tackles (eight solo) in the Vikings Week 2 loss to the Steelers.

Not only was Sendejo all over the field Sunday, but never left it on defense, as he was on the field for all 74 snaps. The veteran strong safety will figure to continue being relied on heavily when the Vikings take on the Buccaneers in Week 3.

