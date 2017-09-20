Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Tallies team high in tackles
Sendejo led the Vikings with 10 tackles (eight solo) in the Vikings Week 2 loss to the Steelers.
Not only was Sendejo all over the field Sunday, but never left it on defense, as he was on the field for all 74 snaps. The veteran strong safety will figure to continue being relied on heavily when the Vikings take on the Buccaneers in Week 3.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Records six tackles in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Not on injury report•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Participates in practice Sunday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Misses game with undisclosed injury•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Back from knee injury•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...