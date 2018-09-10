Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Three tackles in season opener
Sendejo started at strong safety, had three total tackles and played all 67 of the defense's snaps in Sunday's win over the 49ers. He was credited with breaking up one pass, according to Pro Football Focus.
Sendejo got all the snaps at safety despite some thought he may lose playing time after the Vikings signed George Ilkoa late in the preseason. Ilkoa didn't play on defense Sunday, so Sendejo may not have any competition in the near future.
