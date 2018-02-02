Sendejo (calf) recorded 80 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions over 13 games in 2017.

Overshadowed by a pair of 2017 first-team All-Pros in his own secondary (Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes), Sendejo quietly put together an outstanding season in his own right and ultimately finished the year as Pro Football Focus' 17th-ranked safety out of 89 qualifiers. In fact, opposing quarterbacks managed a meager 69.6 passer rating when throwing into Sendejo's coverage and his 80 tackles checks in at 22nd among all defensive backs. The 30-year-old veteran, who remains under contract with Minnesota for another two seasons, injured his calf during the Vikings' NFC championship loss to the Eagles but there's been no reported concern over his availability for the start of offseason workouts.