Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Totals 80 tackles in 2017
Sendejo (calf) recorded 80 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions over 13 games in 2017.
Overshadowed by a pair of 2017 first-team All-Pros in his own secondary (Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes), Sendejo quietly put together an outstanding season in his own right and ultimately finished the year as Pro Football Focus' 17th-ranked safety out of 89 qualifiers. In fact, opposing quarterbacks managed a meager 69.6 passer rating when throwing into Sendejo's coverage and his 80 tackles checks in at 22nd among all defensive backs. The 30-year-old veteran, who remains under contract with Minnesota for another two seasons, injured his calf during the Vikings' NFC championship loss to the Eagles but there's been no reported concern over his availability for the start of offseason workouts.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Injures calf in NFC championship game•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Available Sunday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Practices for third straight day•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Progressing through protocol•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....