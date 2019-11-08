Play

Sendejo (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Dallas.

Sendejo was claimed off waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday but was unable to practice due to the groin issue, so he won't be suiting up this week. The 32-year-old figures to work as the Vikings' third safety behind Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris once healthy.

