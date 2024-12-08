Van Ginkel (thigh) is good to go for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.

Van Gingkel will play through a thigh injury for the second straight week. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming any setbacks are avoided. The linebacker has logged 40 tackles (26 solo), 6.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble in seven games since Minnesota's Week 6 bye.