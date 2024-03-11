Van Ginkel (foot) is slated to sign a two-year, $20 million contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Van Ginkel saw extra opportunities in 2023 and was able to record a career-high, 6.0 sacks, while also compiling 69 combined tackles, eight passes defended and an interception. He should step right into a starting role in Minnesota's linebacker corps on the strong side, while D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps) will likely move into a depth role.