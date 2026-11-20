Van Ginkel (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City.

Van Ginkel's practice reps were limited Wednesday and Thursday while managing a quadriceps injury that he sustained in Week 10 against the Packers. He was a full participant in Friday's session, which was enough for the veteran edge rusher to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's contest. In Van Ginkel's four outings since the Vikings' Week 6 bye, he has accumulated 14 tackles (eight solo), including 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.