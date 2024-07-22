Van Ginkel (foot) is "close" to participating fully in training camp, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Van Ginkel sustained a foot injury during the Dolphins' regular-season finale that held him out of the team's playoff loss to the Chiefs, but it now seems as if he's nearing a return to the field. The Wisconsin product inked a two-year, $20 million deal with the Vikings earlier this offseason, and he's expected to serve as one of the team's top edge-rushers once he returns to full health.