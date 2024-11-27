Van Ginkel (thigh) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Wisconsin product appears to have picked up a hip injury in the Vikings' Week 12 win over the Bears, despite playing 60 defensive snaps and recording seven total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. Van Ginkel has been one of the NFL's best outside linebackers this season, and he'll likely play through the issue in Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals unless he downgrades to no practice participation Thursday or Friday.
