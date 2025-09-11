Van Ginkel (concussion) did not practice Thursday.

Van Ginkel remains in the league's concussion protocol and has registered back-to-back DNPs to begin the week, putting his status in doubt for Sunday night's date with the Falcons. Van Ginkel played 91 percent of the defensive snaps in last Monday night's Week 1 win over the Bears, logging five tackles (three solo) and a pair of pass breakups. If Van Ginkel is unable to go in Week 2, Dallas Turner would be in line for increased playing time opposite Jonathan Greenard.