Van Ginkel (neck) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Van Ginkel has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a neck injury that likely flared up during the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Bengals. Van Ginkel appears unlikely to play against the Steelers on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland unless he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Dallas Turner would have an increased role on defense against Pittsburgh on Sunday if Van Ginkel is not cleared to suit up.