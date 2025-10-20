Van Ginkel (neck) was listed as a limited participant on the Vikings' estimated practice report Monday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Van Ginkel has missed the Vikings' last three games due to a neck injury. With Minnesota operating on a short week, the 2019 fifth-rounder will have less time to progress in his recovery ahead of Thursday's game against the Chargers. If Van Ginkel is not cleared to return, Dallas Turner should continue to see additional snaps at outside linebacker.