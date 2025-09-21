Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Expected to play in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (concussion), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Van Ginkel suffered a concussion in Minnesota's Week 1 win and was sidelined for Week 2. His expected return would be a significant boost to a linebacker corps missing Blake Cashman (hamstring), though Van Ginkel's status will not become official until shortly before the team's 1 pm ET kickoff.
