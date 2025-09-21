Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Green light to play vs. Cincy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Van Ginkel entered the league's concussion protocol following the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Bears, which prevented him from playing against the Falcons in Week 2. He was a full participant in Friday's practice, and he has done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol and return to action Sunday.
