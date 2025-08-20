Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Has undisclosed injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel has been present at practices but in street clothes since Aug. 7 with an undisclosed injury, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Van Ginkel had a tremendous debut last year with Minnesota in which he tallied 79 tackles (50 solo), including a career-high 11.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games. It's not clear at this point if he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.
