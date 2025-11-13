Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (neck) was limited in Wednesday's practice
Van Ginkel missed five games earlier in the season due to a neck injury. He has played in the Vikings' last two games, but the issue appears to have cropped up again, limiting his practice participation to open Week 11 prep. Van Ginkel will have two more opportunities to log a full practice and fade an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC North clash against Chicago.
