Van Ginkel (thigh) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Vikings' walkthrough Thursday.
Van Ginkel has been able to play through the thigh injury for each of Minnesota's last two games, so his limited participation isn't a major concern. The linebacker will have two more chances to increase his participation at practice this week before Monday's matchup with the Bears.
