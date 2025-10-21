Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Limited Tuesday
Van Ginkel (neck) was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough.
Van Ginkel has been listed as limited in each of the Vikings' first two walkthroughs of the week, so his participation in Wednesday's session will shed light on his chances of returning from a three-game absence Thursday against the Chargers. Dallas Turner would continue to see an increased workload at outside linebacker if Van Ginkel is not cleared to return.
