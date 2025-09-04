Van Ginkel (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Van Ginkel was unable to practice for most of August due to an undisclosed injury, and it's unclear whether that is related to the neck issue that popped up on Thursday's injury report. Regardless, his full practice participation indicates that he will be ready for the Vikings' Week 1 contest against the Bears on Monday. Van Ginkel is coming off a career-best season in 2024, when he finished with 79 tackles (50 solo), including 11.5 sacks, two pick-sixes and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games.