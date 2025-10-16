Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (neck) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Van Ginkel missed Minnesota's last two games before its bye in Week 6, but it now appears he could get back onto the field in Week 7. He'll still probably have to upgrade to full participation at practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
