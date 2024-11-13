Van Ginkel recorded three tackles (three solo), with 1.0 sack, during the Vikings' win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Van Ginkel's strong season continues as he's already matched his career-high total of 6.0 sacks in only nine games played. The 29-year-old will look to keep producing and add to his totals during the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Titans.
