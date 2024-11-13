Share Video

Van Ginkel recorded three tackles (three solo), with 1.0 sack, during the Vikings' win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Van Ginkel's strong season continues as he's already matched his career-high total of 6.0 sacks in only nine games played. The 29-year-old will look to keep producing and add to his totals during the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Titans.

