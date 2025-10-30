Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Looks ready for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (neck) logged a full practice session Wednesday.
Van Ginkel has suited up only twice this season, most recently missing each of Minnesota's last four games. This marks the first time that he's practiced in full in that span, setting him up to return for a key Week 9 showdown against the Lions.
