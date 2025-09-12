Van Ginkel (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Van Ginkel has yet to practice this week after being placed in concussion protocol Wednesday, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined in Week 2. The All-Pro edge rusher was impactful in the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Bears, recording five total tackles and two passes defended across 58 defensive snaps. With the Wisconsin product sidelined, 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner projects to start opposite Jonathan Greenard on Sunday.