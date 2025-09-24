Van Ginkel did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a neck injury, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Van Ginkel cleared the league's concussion protocol ahead of the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday, when he logged 2.0 sacks. He played just eight defensive snaps, and that lack of playing time seems to have stemmed more from a neck injury that he picked up during the game rather than the score. Van Ginkel will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity heading into the Vikings' Week 4 clash against the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.