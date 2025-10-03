Van Ginkel (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

The Wisconsin product didn't practice all week after missing the Vikings' Week 4 loss to the Steelers due to a neck issue, so his absence Sunday comes as no surprise. Van Ginkel is a crucial part of Minnesota's defense, recording 79 total tackles, including 11.5 sacks, and six passes defended across 17 regular-season games in 2024. With the veteran edge rusher out, Dallas Turner is likely to start opposite Jonathan Greenard in Week 5.