Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Out for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
The Wisconsin product practiced in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, but he's now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a neck injury. Van Ginkel has played just 69 defensive snaps across three appearances this season, recording seven total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two passes defended. While he remains sidelined, expect Dallas Turner to start opposite Jonathan Greenard in the Vikings' outside-linebacker corps.
