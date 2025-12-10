Van Ginkel notched four tackles (one solo) and two defensed passes, including an interception, in Sunday's 31-0 victory versus the Commanders.

Van Ginkel's biggest play came in the third quarter, when he intercepted a pass intended for Terry McLaurin and returned it 40 yards to set up a Minnesota field goal. That was Van Ginkel's first pickoff of the campaign and fifth of his career, all of which have come over the past four seasons. The veteran linebacker's sack count has been down a bit this year -- he has 4.0 through eight games -- but he's also contributed seven defensed passes, one shy of his career-best regular-season mark.