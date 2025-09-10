Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Productive in Week 1 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel registered five tackles (three solo), including one for loss, and two defensed passes Monday in a 27-24 win over the Bears.
Van Ginkel finished tied for second on the Vikings in tackles and paced the club with the pair of defensed passes. The veteran linebacker's career-high season total in the latter category is eight, which he tallied in 2023 with Miami. Van Ginkel is coming off a career-best 11.5 sacks over 17 regular-season contests in his first campaign with the Vikings last year.
