Van Ginkel (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Van Ginkel opened the Vikings' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, but he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting he's moved past his hip injury in time for Sunday's matchup. Expect the Wisconsin product to line up opposite Jonathan Greenard as part of Minnesota's top edge-rushing duo in Week 11.