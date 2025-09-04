Van Ginkel (undisclosed) returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time in front of reporters since Aug. 7, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Van Ginkel, who had 79 total tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, was seen in street clothes at practice most of August. It's not clear if he'll be ready for Week 1, but more should be known when the Vikings start releasing official practice reports Thursday ahead of Monday's game at Chicago.