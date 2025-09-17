default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Van Ginkel (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Van Ginkel was unavailable for the team's 22-6 loss to the Falcons in Week 2 while recovering from a concussion. The linebacker will now have two more opportunities to clear concussion protocol and log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.

More News