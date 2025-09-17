Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Van Ginkel was unavailable for the team's 22-6 loss to the Falcons in Week 2 while recovering from a concussion. The linebacker will now have two more opportunities to clear concussion protocol and log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
