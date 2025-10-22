Van Ginkel (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Van Ginkel was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but the 2019 fifth-rounder will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a neck injury, which puts Dallas Turner in line for another start at outside linebacker. Van Ginkel's next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2.