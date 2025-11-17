Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Sacks Williams in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel recorded eight total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.
The Wisconsin product was one of two Vikings to get after the quarterback in the Week 11 loss, bringing down Caleb Williams at the start of the fourth quarter. Van Ginkel has played in just five games this season due to a lingering neck issue, recording 22 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and four passes defended over 223 defensive snaps. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing offensive linemen in the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.
