Van Ginkel (chest) does not have any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Van Ginkel was a limited participant in the Vikings' Wednesday and Thursday practices before returning to full participation Friday. The linebacker has recovered from his chest issue enough to be cleared and is all set to suit up for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bears. Van Ginkel logged 1.5 sacks in last Sunday's divisional win over the Packers, putting the 31-year-old on pace to best his single-season record of 11.5 sacks set in the 2024 regular season.