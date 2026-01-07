Van Ginkel posted five tackles (four solo) and two defensed passes in Sunday's 16-3 win over Green Bay in Week 18. He concluded the campaign with 54 stops (28 solo), including 7.0 sacks, 10 defensed passes (including an interception) and two fumble recoveries across 12 games.

Van Ginkel missed four games early in the campaign due to a neck injury, marking the first time since his rookie 2019 season that he had to sit out any contests. The missed time likely contributed to his sack total dipping a bit compared to the 11.5 sacks he posted during the regular season in 2024, but it didn't keep Van Ginkel from registering a career-best 10 pass defenses (tied for most on Minnesota). Van Ginkel signed a one-year extension last April, so he should be back to help anchor the Vikings' defense again in 2026.