Van Ginkel (thigh) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Van Ginkel played through his thigh injury in Minnesota's Week 13 win over the Cardinals, recording six total tackles over 60 defensive snaps. Wednesday's limited session indicates that the veteran linebacker is still nursing the injury; however, he'll likely continue playing through the issue in the Vikings' Week 14 matchup against the Falcons unless he downgrades to no practice participation Thursday or Friday.