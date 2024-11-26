Van Ginkel finished with seven tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass breakup in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears.

The linebacker now has 9.0 sacks on the year, tied with teammate Jonathan Greenard for the sixth most in the league. Van Ginkel also has 53 total tackles (39 solo), four pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 2024.