default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Van Ginkel had two sacks in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Van Ginkel missed Week 2 after entering the league's concussion protocol following the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Bears. He played on just eight of the defense's 56 snaps as he was likely rested amid a blowout win. He'll likely return to regular usage next week against Pittsburgh.

More News