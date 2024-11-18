Van Ginkel had eight total tackles and two sacks in Sunday's win at Tennessee.
Van Ginkel was limited by a hip injury in practice last week, but looked at full speed in the win. He had five total pressures on the quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Ready to rock•
-
Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Logs sack in win•
-
Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Notches seven stops in TNF loss•
-
Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Sacks Goff twice in Week 7•
-
Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Scores second touchdown of 2024•