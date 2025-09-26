Van Ginkel (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Van Ginkel won't take the field in Dublin and will miss his second game of the season. The 30-year-old has been limited to just eight defensive snaps since Week 1. However, on those eight snaps last week against Cincinnati, Van Ginkel recorded a pair of sacks. Dallas Turner will likely continue to see heavy playing time opposite Jonathan Greenard.